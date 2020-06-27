Viber cuts business ties with Facebook



Rakuten Viber, one of the world's leading messaging apps for free and secure communication, has cut all business ties with social media giant Facebook aiming to protect its one billion users.





The messaging app will remove Facebook Connect, Facebook SDK, and GIPHY, as well as cease all advertisement spending on the social networking platform, said a press release.







Amid the protests that broke out all over the US over the past few weeks, a group of six organisations, including the Anti-Defamation League and NAACP, called on Facebook advertisers to pause their spending on the social networking site during the month of July over the company's inability to protect users from hate speech.





On top of numerous instances of data misconduct, including the infamous Cambridge Analytica scandal in which the political consulting firm improperly harvested data of up to 87 million Facebook users, Viber sees Facebook's hate-speech stumble as the last straw. The messaging app is taking the #StopHateForProfit movement a step further, cutting all business ties with Facebook.





Djamel Agaoua, CEO, Viber, said, "From Facebook's mishandling of data and lack of privacy in its apps to its outrageous stand of avoiding the steps necessary to protect the public from violent and dangerous rhetoric, Facebook has gone too far.







We are not the arbiters of truth, but the truth is some people are suffering from the proliferation of violent content, and companies must take a clear stand." The actions to remove the relevant Facebook touchpoints from the Viber app areexpected to be completed by the beginning of July while Ad spending on Facebook will cease effective immediately.





