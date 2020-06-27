

The trailer of Jessica Chastain and Colin Farrell actioner 'Ava' is out. In the two-minute video, we see everything that we need to know about the plot of the film. And that is never a good thing.







Chastain is 'Ava', a deadly assassin gone rogue, who presumably works for a nefarious organization that tackles its issues in covert, mysterious ways. Farrell seems like one of the top leaders of the organization which doesn't trust 'Ava'.







It is basically a tussle between these two skilled fighters, and who would win here also seems quite obvious. John Malkovich and Geena Davis also feature in pivotal roles in 'Ava'. From the looks of it, Malkovich possibly plays the mentor-father figure of 'Ava' in the action-thriller.





While the action sequences promise something in the way of thrill, the same cannot be said about the storyline, which is seemingly quite straightforward. Helmed by Tate Taylor, the release date of 'Ava' is yet to be announced.





