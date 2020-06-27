Kylie faces backlash for not paying up Bangladeshi workers



The Global fashion line by Kylie Jenner and Cardi B has refused to pay its Bangladeshi factory workers.Social media users got enraged when news broke out that the Global Brand Group that represents them were cancelling orders and firing workers in Bangladesh and Los Angeles without paying them, reports The Independent.







The Los Angeles factory in question has so far impacted up to 50,000 women who are also ineligible for government assistance due to their immigration status.





The matter prompted angry users to slam the youngest Kardashian and Cardi on social media. Situation became worse when comments started deleting on Kylie's posts. But people refused to hold back.





The #PayUp campaign exposing multi-million dollar brands has also created a petition that already has over 78,000 signatories demanding a fair pay for workers. Petitioners are also demanding the workers be hired on contracts that prevent them from being exploited.The Global Brand Group has been quick to jump to its defence, according to Popbuzz.





After it was discovered that workers weren't being paid for garments that had already been made in February and March, the brand's CEO Rick Darling said, "Given the unpredictability of the situation, our retail partners have cancelled orders, and existing inventory and product in production may have no sell-through."



"Consequently, we have no choice but to make the difficult decision to cancel all S/S 2020 orders from all suppliers (without liability)," he added.But both Cardi B, who is worth a healthy $24 million, and Kylie who is worth $900 million, are yet to comment on the matter.







