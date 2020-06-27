Brishti excited to work with Mamunur Rashid



Living legend in the country's drama arena is Mamunur Rashid. Many actors started their acting careers with the hands of this noted actor and play director. For any actor it is really a great achievement to get the opportunity to act with him. Promising model and actress Purnima Brishti got the opportunity to perform with him in a TV commercial.







Roni Bhowmik has made the TVC. To create awareness among the people to eradicate illiteracy from the country forever, the TVC has been made. After telecasting the TVC, Purnima Brishti is getting huge response from all.





While talking in this regard she said, "I am lucky because I got the opportunity to perform with respected Mamunur Rashid Sir in the TVC. I give thanks to director of the TVC to give the scope. While working with Mamun Sir I was really delighted and also excited. He loves like her daughter. I heard many things from him including stories. I have gathered such knowledge which will help me work in media in future.





It is true that very few actors get the opportunity to work with legends in media. My experience to work with him will stay alive for long time. I am really excited in this regard. In future, I want to work with such legendary actors to develop my acting skill."





Mamunur Rashid shared his feelings by this way, "I do not perform in typical modeling. But I work in awareness creating TVC with enthusiasm. For this reason, I worked in this TVC. This online TVC's message was to eradicate illiteracy from the country. Though PurnimaBrishti was newcomer but she had keen interest about acting. I wish her success."

