Razzak's heroine was changed several times in 'Sandhi'



Razzak-starrer film 'Sandhi' was released on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr in 1987. Produced by Zohra Gazi and directed by Gazi Mazharul Anowar, was the commercially most successful film. In that Eid, Momtaz Ali's Niyot, AJ Mintu's Lalu Mastan and Shah Alam Kiron's 'Niyotir Khela' were also released on the same occasion. But these three films could not become commercially successful like 'Sandhi'.





At first, popular heroine Shabana was scheduled to work against Razzak in the film. But unknown reason, Shabana didn't work in that film later."It was more than three decades ago, Shabana got scheduled to work. But she couldn't take part in shooting of the film.







Then I made contact with noted Indian film actress Shabana Azmi to play the role of heroine. After hearing story of the film, she agreed to work but did not match her schedule that time. Later, I took schedule from Indian another noted actress Rakhee Gulzar.





Few days ago of starting shooting of the film, she informed that she became sick and could not be able to take part in shooting. But I had taken schedule from Nayok Raz, Razzak. There was absolutely impossible to skip his schedule. Then I communicated with heroine Shabnam in Pakistan. During that time she was in London.





After hearing my name and story of the film, she agreed to work. She came to Dhaka from London and completed shooting of the film 'Sandhi' at a time. After releasing the film, how long the film went on housefull which I cannot remember now,"said director of the film Gazi Mazharul Anowar. "While making the film it spent Tk 51 lakh and earned more than Tk 3 crore during that time.



