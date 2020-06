Bangladesh Bank's Adviser Allah Malik Kazmi passed away on Friday afternoon at 5 pm at the capital's Ever Care Hospital.





Allah Malik Kazmi had been undergoing medical treatment at Ever Care Hospital for several days being affected with coronavirus. He was placed on life support as his condition deteriorated.Bangladesh Bank's (BB) Governor Fazle Kabir has expressed deep condilence at the death of Allah Malik Kazmi.



