HRPB suggests using reserve money for corona treatment



Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) has urged the government to ensure the right to survival of people by taking all steps as per 'the Communicable Diseases (Prevention, Control and Elimination) Act, 2018' during the COVID-19 pandemic.The leaders of the organization came up with the call to the government in a statement issued on Friday.





According to the statement, since the onset of the coronavirus outbreak in Bangladesh, the authorities assigned to prevent and control the virus have taken ineffective measures.







As a result, desired outcome has not been achieved. As per the opinions of scientists and experts, the proven approach of containing COVID-19 is to lockdown areas, test people and isolate the infected, the statement said.





As there is an act regarding the communication disease, if steps are taken ignoring it, complicities may be created in future, the statement said, adding that arrangements should be made for test and treatment of COVID-19 patients using the money of reserves.





The signatories of the statement include Advocate Monzil Morshed, Advocate Sarwar Ahmed Chowdhury, Advocate Eklas Uddin Bhuiyan, Advocate Md Mojibor Rahman, Advocate HM Imrul Kawser, Advocate Md Mahbubul Islam, Advocate Ripon Baroi, Advocate Masud Hossain, Advocate Syeda Shahin Ara Laily, Advocate Md Mamun Alim, Advocate Md Hafizur Rahman Patowary, Advocate Md Kamal Hossain and Advocate Mahfuzur Rahman.











