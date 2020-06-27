BNP demands halting utility bills, taxes



BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said the government is putting pressure on people to pay various taxes and utility bills at a time when it should put those on hold.He was addressing a virtual press conference on Thursday.





Mirza Fakhrul said, "Electricity bills, income tax, advance income tax, municipal tax and other taxes should be stopped at this difficult time as it has now become impossible for people to pay that."







He demanded the government immediately halt the collection of these bills for the time being and revise the unusually inflated bills.About the corona situation, the BNP leader said their party leaders and activists have continued their financial and food assistance to the needy people.





He claimed that their party and its different associate bodies have provided financial assistance and food items to 54,12, 416 families across the country from March 20 to June 24 last.







