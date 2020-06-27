

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has urged BNP to stop blame game over COVID-19. He came up with the call while addressing a virtual press briefing from his official residence in the city on Friday.







Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "If the government has any mistake in dealing with coronavirus crisis, you (BNP leaders) should help the government identify it."







Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, BNP has been criticizing the government, but not playing a responsible role as a political party, he further said. He said this is not time for doing politics as now the only politics is to stop coronavirus infection and save the lives of people.







Asking BNP leaders to stop falsehood and help the government address the ongoing coronavirus crisis, he said: "As per the expectation of people, you (BNP leaders) should play a responsible role to this end."





From the very beginning of this crisis, Quader said, the government, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has been working restlessly to prevent infections, expand medical networks, procure safety equipment and protect the helpless and jobless people despite having various limitations.





