

Deborah Lyons, United Nations Secretary General's Special Representative for Afghanistan, addressed the UN Security Council on Thursday from Kabul. She said that Afghanistan has made immense progress in recent years. Afghanistan's media sector is a free and vibrant one though Afghanistan is one of the most dangerous countries for journalists, Deborah Lyons stated.





Afghanistan has also made significant strides in improving the living standard of many of its citizens in the past two decades, she added. She regretted that corruption remains a big challenge to be fought in Afghanistan despite the progress the country has made.





Deborah Lyons commented that Afghanistan faces the daunting drawback of seeking continued international financial support at a time while the whole world is going through an uncertain patch due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.





Deborah Lyons remarked that Covid 19 is not just a health hazard, it is a multi-dimensional crisis impacting an already fragile country like Afghanistan.





