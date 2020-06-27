Dua Mahfil of late Ex-footballer Helal held

Dua Mahfil for the salvation of the departed soul of Late former renowned national footballer Golam Rabbani Helal was held on Friday after Jummah prayer at BFF Bhaban in Matijhil. -BFF



DuaMahfil for the salvation of the departed soul of Late former renowned national footballer Golam Rabbani Helal was held on Friday after Jummah prayer at BFF Bhaban in Matijhil.







General Secretary of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Md Abu NayeemShohag alongside BFF Member Amit Khan Shuvro attended the pragramme. Later they distributed food among poor people.





Helal who was also the member of Bangladesh National Football Federation (BFF) and director of Dhaka Abahani Club breathed his last at a city hospital on last month. He was 63. He was admitted to hospital with a brain haemorrhage.





Helal had been suffering from kidney disease and undergoing dialysis for the last year. He also underwent open-heart surgery after cardiac arrest in April 2017. He was survived by his wife and two daughters.







Helal played for the national football team from 1979 to 1985. At the club level, Helal had been a permanent player of Abahani where he played from 1975 to 1988 except a short spell at BJMC. He was one of four footballers who landed in prison following chaos in a Dhaka derby against arch-rivals Mohammedan SC in 1982.







Helal started playing in 1986 with Asian youth football at the national level in Dhaka. He started playing for the main national team in 1989. He played till 1985 even though there were breaks in between.





Abahani lost twice to Wari in the 1986 league. But Abahani took sweet revenge soon next year with Helal scored a hat trick against Wari. Helal had been a permanent player of Abahani where he played from 1975 to 1988 except a short spell at BJMC.





Golam Rabbani Helal is one of the four Abahani footballers jailed in connection with the 1972 Abahani-Mohammedan match. The other three are Kazi Salahuddin, Ashraf Uddin Ahmed Chunnu and Kazi Anwar. Helal became a member of the executive committee of BFF in 2006. After retiring from football, Helal became the director of Abahani and occupied different roles for the club.











