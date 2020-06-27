Mexico sees 719 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours





Mexico recorded 719 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising its death toll from the coronavirus to 25,779, Sputnik News Agency reported,





Director of epidemiology at Mexico's Health Ministry, Jose Luis Alomia, said late on Friday that the number of coronavirus infecitions had increased by 5,441 to 208,392 within the same period.





A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 6,104 new cases of the coronavirus, with 736 fatalities.





The World Health Organisation declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.





To date, more than 9.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 492,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. - BERNAMA





