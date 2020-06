Thirty shanties were gutted as a fire broke out at Titipara Methor Potti of Kamalapur area in the capital early Saturday.





Rasel Shikder, duty officer of Fire Service Civil Defense Headquarters, said that the fire broke out around 1:56am.





On information, 13 fire fighting units rushed to the spot and doused the fire around 2:45am.





No casualty was reported and the reason behind the fire could not be known, he added.

