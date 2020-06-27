Coronavirus in Bangladesh: 7,12,098 tests conducted, confirmed cases stands 1,33,978





A total of 1,33,978 in 7,12,098 coronavirus tests carried out in Bangladesh have turned out to be positive.

The health authorities have confirmed 3,504 cases after testing 15,157 samples in the span of 24 hours until Saturday.





Since March 18, the government said 1,695 people have died of COVID-19.

In the last 24 hours, 34 people died from the highly contagious disease.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin.





Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The number of cases has spiked in recent weeks.

Global coronavirus situation





The confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached 9,776,963 million globally with 493,609 deaths as of Saturday morning.





Besides, more than 4.8 million recoveries have been confirmed, according to the latest tally of Johns Hopkins University.





The worst-hit U.S. has recorded over 2.46 million confirmed cases and over 125,046 deaths while South American country Brazil has come up to the second position with 1,274,974 confirmed cases and 55,961 deaths so far.





Meanwhile, Russia, the third most infected country, has confirmed 619, 936 coronavirus cases and 8,770 deaths, followed by South Asian country India (490,401 cases), United Kingdom (310,836) and Peru (272,364)





Besides, The UK has the third-highest death toll at 43,498, followed by Italy with 34,708, France 29,781 and Spain 28,338, according to Johns Hopkins University.





The World Health Organization (WHO) chief warned the number of coronavirus cases around the world is set to reach 10 million "within the next week."





WHO's regional director for Europe said there has been a resurgence of cases as many countries begin to ease restrictions.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

