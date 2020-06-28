Anwarul Islam Ratan passes away

Anwarul Islam



Valiant Freedom Fighter and former president of German unit of Awami League Anwarul Islam Ratan passed away at a hospital in Germany on Friday. He was 67. Anwarul Islam who had been suffering from cancer breathed his last at 9pm (Bangladesh time), reports UNB.







President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Anwarul Islam. They prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.



