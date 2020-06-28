AQI: Dhaka's air quality turns 'satisfactory

Dhaka ranked 75th worst in Air Quality Index on Saturday. -AA



The air quality in Dhaka showed a significant improvement on Saturday morning as the city ranked the 75th worst in the Air Quality Index (AQI). It had an AQI score of 30 at 08:42am and its air quality was classified as 'satisfactory'. When the AQI value is between 0 and 50, the air quality is satisfactory, and air pollution poses little or no risk, reports UNB.







China's Beijing, Indonesia's Jakarta and United Arab Emirates's Dubai occupied the first three spots in the list of cities with AQI scores of 160, 154 and 151 respectively. The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.







In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants - Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and Ozone (O3). Dhaka's air remains mostly acceptable during monsoon from June to October.



