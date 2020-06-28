BMCCI for availing manpower export scope in health sector globally



Bangladesh Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) on Saturday underscored the need for taking necessary steps to avail the advantage of manpower export in the health sector in the changing world due to COVID-19.





"The world has learned the need for health professionals in a hard way. So, the health sector will be booming. A diploma in this sector might be an added advantage.







Health workers will be exported worldwide as well," said BMCCI President Raquib Mohammad Fakhrul. He said this while speaking at the BMCCI Web Talk Series, Session-5, titled "COVID-19 Impact On our Recruitment Sector and Our National Economy", powered by ROBI, reports BSS.





Fakhrul expressed optimism over the Malaysian government's positive attitude towards the Bangladeshi workers in Malaysia."There are some eight lakh Bangladeshis in Malaysia who have been enforced by movement control order since March 18 due to Covid-19.







Malaysian authorities have asked the employers to pay wages to the workers, including migrants, though they remain in the dormitories and aren't working to avoid risks of infection," he added. He said changes in the global occupation market will occur without doubt, however changes might be less on account of Bangladesh.





"Bangladesh economy is a resource economy as most of the workforce live on the edge and their needs are of fundamental nature. Last global economic crisis likewise didn't influence Bangladesh economy much," he added.







President of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) Benjir Ahmed also took part in the session and thanked the BMCCI management for organizing this virtual webinar on a vital issue like employment.





