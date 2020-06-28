Mercantile Bank mourns death of Mohd Selim



The board of directors, executives, officers and Employees of Mercantile Bank Limited mourned the sad demise of the bank's Sponsor Director and Vice Chairman Mohd Selim. Mohd Selim passed away on Friday at 2:00 pm (at Anwar Khan Modern Hospital in the capital, (Innalillahi Wa Inna Ilaihi Rajiun). He was 68.





He has left wife, three sons, one daughter, grand childs and many relatives and well wishers. Two Namaje Janaja of Mohd Selim took place in capital's Eskaton Plaza Market and Poribag respectively after Asar prayer on Firday. After performing third namaje janaja, he was burried at his family graveyard at Damudhya in Shariatpur.



