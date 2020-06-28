Naniarchar witnesses bumper mango production with export



Naniarchar upazila under hill tracts district of Rangamati this year witnessed a bumper production of seasonal delicious fruit mango with exports in Italy and the UK because of the government's time-befitting steps amidst the crisis of coronavirus outbreak.





"Around 2,600 kilogram of mango varieties- Langra, Himsagar and Amrupali- have already been exported from Bagachhari under Naniarchar upazila to Italy and 400 kilogram to the UK due to time-befitting measures," said a press release of Agriculture Ministry, reports BSS. It said another export order has been extended for 8,500 kilogram of mangoes while efforts are in progress to export mangoes in China.





Expectantly around 70-80 tonnes of export-quality mangoes could be provided for exports from this upazila, it added. With the cooperation of Department of Agricultural Extension's under-implementation project titled "Development of nutrition with yearlong production of fruits",







cultivation of verities of mangoes including Langra, Himsagar, Amrupali and Mallika are increasing in that upazila day by day. Earlier, farmers in that upazila were losing interest in mango cultivation as they were counting loss due to infestation of insects, lower production and lack of nurturing.





Project director Md Mehedi Hasan said under the direct supervision of the local horticulture center, mango growers of the upazila were imparted training and extended cooperation in nurturing mango gardens, using of fertilizers and insecticide. As a result, massive changes took place at mango gardens with increasing of export-quality mangoes, he said.





To motivate the farmers, mangoes are being transported by own trucks of the project in the area, Hasan said, adding that such activities will be continued to enhance the country's export earnings through the project under the direct supervision of the Agriculture Ministry.







