PRAN-RFL donates protective gears to 3 COVID-19 hospitals

PRAN-RFL Group Marketing Director Kamruzzaman Kamal handing over protective equipment to Sheikh Russell Gastro Liver Institute and Hospital on Thursday. -AA



Local business conglomerate, PRAN-RFL Group has donated protective equipment to Sheikh Russell Gastro Liver Institute and Hospital, Kurmitola General Hospital and Kuwait-Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital for the protection of the physicians and nurses.





Kamruzzaman Kamal, Marketing Director of PRAN-RFL Group, handed over the items by visiting the three institutions on Thursday, said a press release on Saturday.





Professor Dr Faruque Ahmed, Director of Sheikh Russell Gastro Liver Institute and Hospital, Dr. A K M Sarwarul Alam, Director of Kuwait-Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital and Shaikh Mohammad Edi Ameen, Senior Store Officer of Kurmitola General Hospital received surgical masks, hand sanitizers, mob caps, safety goggles and PPEs.





Kamruzzaman Kamal said health workers are fighting from the front and they are being infected while carrying out their duties to treat corona patients. "We have provided the protective equipment so that they can serve the patients ensuring their own safety," he said. Kamal hoped this small effort of PRAN-RFL will play supportive role in the transition period of the country.







Earlier, PRAN-RFL Group donated corona sample collection booths, surgical masks, PPE, hand gloves and hand sanitizers to Director General of Health Services (DGHS) and 12 hospitals in Dhaka, Chattogram and Bhola. The group also donated protective equipment for the police working in Chattogram.





Leave Your Comments