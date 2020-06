Sonu Nigam shared a video on Instagram and imposed serious allegations on the Hindi film industry, the singer claimed that the movie industry is run by only two mafia companies and slammed T-series owner Bhushan Kumar for giving chance to the newcomers.







Now Bhushan's wife DivyaKhosla Kumar shared a video with a revert on Sonu's allegations. Divya shared an 11 minutes long video on Instagram.





Leave Your Comments