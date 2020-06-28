'I could not get Rachel Green off my back'



Jennifer Aniston who is popularly known for her character Rachel Green in popular sitcom 'Friends' had a hard time removing the tag of her famous role.





During The Hollywood Reporter's Drama Actress Roundtable, when asked about the struggles of wanting to be seen in ways that the industry doesn't want to see them, Jennifer spoke candidly about fighting typecasting.Aniston revealed, "You just exhaust yourself.





I mean, I could not get Rachel Green off of my back for the life of me. I could not escape "Rachel from Friends," and it's on all the time and you're like, "Stop playing that f*****g show!" The Good Girl was the first time I got to really shed whatever the Rachel character was and to be able to disappear into someone who wasn't that was such a relief to me."





The 51-year-old actress recalled the panic that set over her where she thought that maybe people were right about the fact that she is only "that girl in the New York apartment with the purple walls." Hence, she took on different roles for her own sake to see if she could do something other than Rachel Green which was terrifying as she did it in front of the world.



"So, I just fought with myself and who I was in this industry forever, and it was constantly about trying to prove that I was more than that person. But there is such a freedom in getting older because you just stop giving a crap," The Morning Show star added.









---Agencies





Leave Your Comments