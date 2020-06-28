CPB demands expulsion of MP Papul



Bangladesh Communist Party (CPB-Marxist) on Saturday demanded immediate expulsion of Laxmipur-2 MP Shahid Islam Papul as he was arrested in Kuwait over human trafficking and other charges. In a statement, CPB General Secretary Dr MA Samad also demanded the government put the MP on trial through a proper investigation into his alleged involvement in human trafficking and corruption, reports UNB.





"A Bangladeshi MP is now imprisoned in Kuwait for being involved in human trafficking. It's tarnished Bangladesh's image in the international arena. We, the citizens of Bangladesh, are ashamed of this incident," he said.







Pointing at the government, the CPB leader further said, "Immediately expel Shahid Islam Papul from the great parliament and bring him to justice. Confiscate all his ill-gotten assets, both at home and abroad."





He also demanded the government take necessary actions through investigations against other MPs who are involved in immoral activities to protect the sanctity of the national parliament.





Earlier on June 6, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Kuwait arrested MP Papul in connection with cases related to human trafficking, residency visa trading and money laundering.





He was sent to the central jail of the country on June 25 as the Attorney General of Kuwait decided to imprison him for 21 days.Meanwhile, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said legal steps would be taken over the allegation of human trafficking against Papul.





