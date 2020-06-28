Published:  09:31 AM, 28 June 2020

Bangladeshi youth shot dead by BSF men in Sunamganj

Bangladeshi youth shot dead by BSF men in Sunamganj

A Bangladeshi youth was shot dead by members of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Badaghata border in Tahirpur upazila in Sunamganj on Saturday.
 
The deceased was identified as Jewel Mia, 29, son of Afaz Uddin of Badaghat union in the upazila.

Lt Col Md Maksudul Alam, commander, Border Guard Bangladesh-28, said Jewel was shot and wounded  on Saturday afternoon when he entered 100-150 yards inside India by a boat.

Jewel was taken to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital where he died at around 10pm, he said.

Lt Col Maksudul said that Jewel was collecting floating wood from Jadukata River coming
 from the  Indian side with upstream water.


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Countrywide

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »