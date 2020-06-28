Bangladeshi youth shot dead by BSF men in Sunamganj





A Bangladeshi youth was shot dead by members of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Badaghata border in Tahirpur upazila in Sunamganj on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Jewel Mia, 29, son of Afaz Uddin of Badaghat union in the upazila.





Lt Col Md Maksudul Alam, commander, Border Guard Bangladesh-28, said Jewel was shot and wounded on Saturday afternoon when he entered 100-150 yards inside India by a boat.





Jewel was taken to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital where he died at around 10pm, he said.





Lt Col Maksudul said that Jewel was collecting floating wood from Jadukata River coming

from the Indian side with upstream water.

