Coronavirus in Bangladesh:7,30,197 tests conducted, confirmed cases now 1,37,787





A total of 1,37,787 in 7,30,197 coronavirus tests carried out in Bangladesh have turned out to be positive.





The health authorities have confirmed 3,809 cases after testing 18,099 samples in the span of 24 hours until Sunday.





Since March 18, the government said 1738 people have died of COVID-19.





In the last 24 hours, 43 people died from the highly contagious disease.





Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin.





Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The number of cases has spiked in recent weeks.





Global coronavirus situation





The global Covid-19 cases reached 9,953,038 on Sunday morning , according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of Johns Hopkins University.





Besides, the deadly disease has so far claimed 498,178 lives , according to JHU data.





Brazil has come up to the second position after the US with 1,313,667 cases and 57,070 deaths as of Sunday morning.





Meanwhile, South Asian country India has come up to the fourth position after Russia with 508,953 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The country has so far reported 15,685 deaths.





Russia counted the third highest Covid-19 cases- 1,313,667, after the US and Brazil till the date.





Among the countries, the US has been the worst-hit with the highest recorded deaths of 125,539 patients and about 2,508,705 confirmed cases.





In the US, New York State alone counted 31,368 deaths till the date.





The UK has the third-highest death toll at 43,598, followed by Italy with 34,716, France 29,781 and Spain 28,341, according to Johns Hopkins University.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year.





The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

