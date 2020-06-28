Light to moderate rain, thundershowers likely





Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Sunday morning forecast rain and thundershowers in most places over the country in the next 24 hours.





“Light to moderate rain, thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions,” it said in a regular bulletin.





It forecast the same for many places in Khulna division with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country.





"Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay,” it said.





Day and night temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it added.





The Met Office also said the temperature may rise over the country in 72 hours.

