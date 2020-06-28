Flood: More areas inundated in Kurigram, Nilphamari





Flood situation in Nilphamari and Kurigram deteriorated further on Sunday as water levels of Teesta, Brahmaputra and Dharla rivers marked rise inundating fresh areas.





In Kurigram, over one lakh people have been affected as flood water submerged vast areas.





According to Water Development Board (WDB) sources, the Dharla River was flowing 62cm above the danger level at Bridge Point and the Brahmaputra was flowing 64cm above the danger line at Chilmari point in the morning.





One lakh people in 22 unions of nine upazilas in the district have been marooned and water in 16 local rivers kept rising until Sunday morning.





According to local sources, over 200 houses in the district went into the gorge of local rivers in the last week .





Kurigram Deputy Commissioner Rezaul Karim said they have been working to take the flood-hit people to safer places while 302mts rice and Tk 36.50 was allotted in upazila level.





District Department of Agricultural Extension Department (DAE) sources said jute on 1,075 hectares, Aman seed-bed on 38 hectares, Aush on 372 hectares, sesame on 110 hectares, chilli on 10 hectares were damaged.





In Nilphamari, Teesta River was flowing 15cm above the danger level at Daliya Teesta Barrage Point at 6am.





Low-lying areas and chars were inundated, leaving many people marooned.





Fifteen chars in Purbochatnai, Tepakhribari, Khogakhoribari, Khalisha Chapani, Jhunagacha Chapani and Goyabari areas of Dimla upazila, Golmunda, Shoulmari and Dauabari areas of Jaldhaka upazila were flooded, said local union parishad representatives.





Rabiul Islam, executive engineer, Dalia Division, WDB, said they have opened 44 water gates of Teesta barrage as water is flowing above the danger level.

