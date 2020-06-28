Flood situation worsens in Sunamganj; 11 upazilas flooded





Flash floods, triggered by heavy rains and upstream water, have inundated Sunamganj town and 11 upazilas of the district, rendering thousands of people marooned.





Flood water continued rising in Nabinagar, Soloshahar, Kajir point, Ukil para, Boropata, Tegharia, Sahebbabir ghat, Bihari point, Sultanpur, Purbo o Poschimpara and other areas in the district town.





Shops and markets remained shut in Paschimbazar, Modhyobazar, Purbobaar areas in the town.





Road communications on Sunamganj-Bishwambharpur road,Tahirpur-Anwarpur, Sunamganj-Ambari, and Sunamganj-Doarabazar road were interrupted while some villages of Dharmapasha upazila’s Chamardi union went under knee-deep water.





Sobibur Rahman, executive engineer, Sunamganj Water Development Board (WDB), said the Surma River was flowing 46cm above the danger level at 6pm on Saturday while Jadukata River was flowing 57cm above the danger level.





Rahman also said that 190mm rain was recorded in the last 24 hours in Sunamganj until Saturday evening while 902mm rain, highest of the season, was recorded in 72 hours in Cherapujni in India until Saturday noon.





Dharmapasha Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Muntasir Hasan Palash, said eight families took shelter in a local madrasah and food were provided.





Bishwambharpur UNO Samir Bishwas said flood water entered the ground floor of his house.





Meanwhile, flood water started entering Sohala village in Tahirpur upazila as an embankment collapsed in the south side of the village.





District Water Development Board (WDB) sources said water continued rising in Surma, Jadukata, Chalti, Khasiamara, Chelanadi, Maharam, Rokti, Boulai and Someshwari rivers in the district.





Sunamganj Municipality Mayor Nader Bakht said he visited different areas the municipality and found that water entered fifty percent houses in the town.





Deputy Commissioner Md Abdul Ahad said District Disaster Management Committee held a meeting on Saturday evening.





Shelter Centre and Control Rooms were opened in each upazila of the district, said the DC adding that 410mts rice, Tk 29.70lakh was allotted for food-hit areas.

