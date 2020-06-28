IOM opens new Covid-19 isolation, treatment centers in Cox’s Bazar





International Organization for Migration (IOM) opened two new Severe Acute Respiratory Infection Isolation and Treatment Centers (SARI ITC) for the host community members and Rohingya population in both Teknaf and Ukhia upazilas.





The SARI ITCs were opened in collaboration with the office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) in the last week, said a press release on Sunday.





Of the two new specialized Covid-19 healthcare facilities, 47 SARI ITC beds are currently available, and capacity will increase to a total of 110 beds as facilities ramp up operations in July.





"The opening of 47 SARI ITC beds is only a small visible part of the larger planned effort for the 250-bed capacity SARI ITC - planned by the Government of Bangladesh and the Health Sector," said Dr Samir Howlader, for IOM Emergency Health Programme in Cox's Bazar.





IOM has been contributing in other ways including contact tracing, home-based care referral and risk communication in the community, he added.





In addition to the aforementioned SARI ITCs, IOM's Migrant Health Division (MHD) has upgraded two existing primary health care facilities in Cox's Bazar to do sentinel testing and temporarily isolate suspected patients to organize further referrals.





On the other hand, IOM continues to coordinate with the Directorate General of Health Services, Civil Surgeon Office and the World Bank to support government isolation centres at Chakaria and Ramu upazilas in Cox's Bazar.





As of June 27, 47 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Rohingya settlements.





The humanitarian community remains engaged in a multifaceted response to contain the spread of Covid-19.





Additional resources and support are provided to doctors and health workers at health facilities within the Rohingya refugee camps and host communities of the district.

