Feni district AL President passes away





Feni district unit Awami League President advocate Akramuzzaman passed away at a hospital in the city on Sunday morning.





He breathed his last at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka, said Md Abu Naser, deputy chief information officer of Road Transport and Highways Division.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock and sorrow at his death.





AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader expressed deep shock at the death of Akramuzzaman.





They prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family.

