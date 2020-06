Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Feni district AL president and veteran freedom fighter Advocate Akramuzzaman.





In a message of condolence, the premier said Akramuzzaman would remain alive in the heart of people as the leader of masses.





She also prayed for salvation of the departed soul and expressed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

