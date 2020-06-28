Photojournalist Kajol put on 2-day remand









A Dhaka court on Sunday placed photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol on a two-day remand in a case filed with Hazaribagh Police Station under the Digital Security Act.





Metropolitan Magistrate Debdash Chandra Adhikary passed the remand order after virtual hearing.





Kajol was produced before the court through videoconferencing.





Earlier, Sub-Inspector Mohammad Rassel Mollah of Detective Branch of Police and also investigation officer of the case, submitted the remand prayer.





The court also rejected a bail prayer submitted by defence lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua.





Usmin Ara Beli, a member of Bangladesh Jubo Mahila League's Central Committee, filed the case on March 10.





Later, Kajol was shown arrested in the case.





On June 23, A Dhaka court denied bail to photojournalist Kajol in a case filed with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station under the Digital Security Act (DSA).





The journalist had gone missing on March 10, a day after the case was filed by the Awami League's Magura-1 MP Saifuzzaman Shikhor.





Two other cases were filed against Shafiqul Islam Kajol with Kamrangirchar and Hazaribagh police stations under the DSA on March 10, 11.





Also read: Journalist Kajol lands in Jashore jail





After his 53-day disappearance, Kajol was detained by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at Benapole border in Jashore on May 3.





Detained on the charge of trespassing by BGB, Kajol was produced before Jashore court on May 3.





Although the court granted him bail in the case, he was sent to jail as Kotwali police brought another charge against Kajol under Section 54 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

