New Zealand reports four new cases of COVID-19









New Zealand reported four new cases of COVID-19 overnight, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Sunday.





All four cases involve people who have recently returned from overseas and were in managed isolation facilities. These cases bring the number of active COVID-19 cases in New Zealand to 20, said the Ministry of Health.





Three of the new cases are now in quarantine at the Jet Park facility in Auckland. The fourth is being treated in Auckland City Hospital. There is no current case in the community, said the ministry.





“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to accelerate overseas and new cases were always expected at our border,” reiterated the ministry statement.





“What these cases once again reinforce is the critical importance of these 14 days spent in managed isolation or quarantine together with daily symptom checks,” says Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield.





The current total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand is 1,176, which is the number New Zealand report to the World Health Organization.





During the last 24 hours, New Zealand laboratories completed 5,321 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 392,756. This includes testing at managed isolation facilities and community-based testing across the country.

