What Dhaka is talking about





English retired professional footballer and current President of Inter Miami CF. David Beckham posted a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received 231k reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "True legend" Royal Jonas Savimbi, fb









Popular Bangladeshi actress Nusrat Faria posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Looking gorgeous" Naeem Shahzad, fb











Facebook user Tanmoy Ghoshposted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Excellent" Soma, fb









Popular Bangladeshi televisionactor Irfan Sajjad sheared a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received lots of reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Nice" Priyo Tumimoy, fb







Leave Your Comments