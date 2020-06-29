US opens Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Program



US Embassy Dhaka has announced the call for applications for the Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship program for the 2021-2022 academic year. This unique, one-year?program is open to professional candidates in the public and private sectors, including from non-governmental organizations, said a US embassy press release to the Asian Age on Sunday.







The Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Program is one of the US government's prestigious Fulbright program offerings that brings accomplished mid-career professionals to the United States for a year of non-degree, graduate-level study, leadership development, and substantive professional collaboration with US counterparts.







By providing future leaders and policy makers with exposure to US society, culture, and professional fields, the program seeks to develop lasting, productive ties between program participants and their Americans counterparts.







Fellowships are being offered in the areas such as, Sustainable Development, Democratic Institution Building, Education, and Public Health. More information regarding the fields of study and the eligibility criteria is available in our website.







The Humphrey Fellowship covers tuition and fees for the fellow's English academic programs, a monthly maintenance stipend, insurance coverage, an allowance for books and supplies, round-trip international airfare, supplementary funds for professional activities such as field trips and conferences, and expenses in connection with internships. For more information visit the full program announcement:









https://bd.usembassy.gov/2021-2022-hubert-h-humphrey-fellowship-announcement/. To apply, interested applicants must first create an IIE account at https://apply.iie.org/huberthhumphrey and then submit a complete application package containing the application form and supplementary documents. For further information, please contact Professional Exchanges Program Manager, Ms. Syeda Kashfi Chowdhury at [email protected]

