Chinese expansionism denounced

Bangladesh Sacheton Nagorik Committee forms a human chain in Dinajpur on Saturday protesting the Chinese expansionism and authoritarian rule and expressing solidarity to India. -AA



Highlighting the relations between Bangladesh and India, Bangladesh Sachetan Nagorik Committee (Bangladesh Conscious Citizen Committee) organized protest demonstrations against Chinese expansionism and authoritarian rule on Saturday at different districts in the country.







In the human chain programs, the leaders of Bangladesh Sachetan Nagorik Committee (BSNC) expressed solidarity with India and stressed the strengthening Indo-Bangla relationship.





In Dinajpur, freedom fighter Abdul Malek Serker presided over the protest program while Raton Singh, Golam Nobi Dulal, Saikot Paul and others also addressed the program.Around 200 people took part in the program carrying banners affirming Bangladesh-India friendship. Rallies were also organized in Netrokona, Jessore, Joypurhat, Noakhali and other districts.

