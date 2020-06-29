Survey underway to identify challenges for startups

The 'Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (iDEA) project' has completed the preliminary works on a baseline survey to identify challenges for startups in the country. -AA



The 'Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (IDEA) project' of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) under the ICT Division has completed the preliminary works on a baseline survey being conducted aiming to identify challenges for startups in the country's different sectors.







On completion of the preliminary works of this baseline survey that started in March 2020, an initial report was presented by the survey's partner- Innovative Research and Consultancy (IRC) Limited- through a webinar titled 'Findings of Baseline Survey on Startups in Bangladesh' on Sunday, reports UNB.







Following the final report of this survey, it will be easier for the startups of Bangladesh to identify what is important for them, whether they need to change, or amend the legal issues in some areas. Effective steps will be taken to integrate special recommendations and address the challenges aiming to create a friendly environment for the startups.





Some 17 sectors were included in this survey, including Health, Food Processing, Medicine, Medical Treatment, Transport, Tourism, Legal, RMG Sector, Education, Infrastructure, e-Commerce or e-Marketplace, Financial Services, Agriculture, Media and Entertainment, Digital Services and e-Governance.





The survey followed quantitative and qualitative modules, which included telephone, online as well as direct interviews. This research conducted over 1196 startups in Bangladesh from the 17 sectors.







Senior Secretary of the ICT Division NM Zeaul Alam was present as the chief guest at this webinar, while BCC executive director Parthapratim Deb and technology specialist Retired CSE Professor of BUET Dr M Kaykobad were there as special guests. The final report will be released son at the end of all the survey activities, said a release.







