Sunny Leone's family outing



Following the rise in Coronavirus cases in India, Sunny Leone, along with her husband Daniel Weber and their three children - NishaKaur Weber, Noah Weber and Asher Weber - flew to Los Angeles. The family has been having a gala time since then, and the actress keeps updating her fans about their fun activities via social media.







With the lockdown beginning to ease all over the world, Sunny and her family took a trip to Lake Balboa while taking all precautions. One photo shows Sunny posing for the camera wearing a mask, and others are of her kids having fun at Lake Balboa. The last picture is of Sunny posing for a selfie with her hubby Daniel while enjoying a boat ride. "





So much fun finding a new place to take the kids and keep them away from people :) @dirrty99 good job baby finding this place! Lake Balboa! (sic)," she captioned the post. During her time in LA, Sunny has been picking her own vegetables from a farm, visiting an animal learning center, cooking, and working out. The actress had revealed that she had the opportunity to take her children to Los Angeles, where she and her husband felt they would be safer from the Coronavirus.

