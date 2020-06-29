Bob breaks UK chart with 'Rough and Rowdy Ways'



Bob Dylan has broken the UK chart with his 39th album 'Rough and Rowdy Ways.'The music album made its debut at the top with 34,000 chart sales, including 29,000 purchased on CD.Bob Dylan at the age of 79 has surpassed Paul Simon, who was 74 when his album Stranger To Stranger went to number one in 2016.





The oldest artist overall to reach the summit was the late Dame Vera Lynn.Rough And Rowdy Ways is Dylan's first batch of new songs in eight years. It was met with rave reviews last week, with Rolling Stone calling it "one of his most timely albums ever."

