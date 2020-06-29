Published:  11:42 AM, 29 June 2020

Defence Ministry’s senior secretary dies from coronavirus

Senior secretary to the  Ministry of Defence Abdullah Al Mohsin  Chowdhury died from coronavirus on Monday morning. He was 57.
 
Abdullah, who was undergoing treatment at Combined Military Hospital, suffered a heart attack at 8:45 am and breathed his last at 9:30am, said additional secretary Md Mahmud-ul-Haque.

Bhasani Mirza, administrative officer of secretary’s  office at the ministry, told that the senior secretary got admitted to the hospital on May 29 after contracting coronavirus.
 
Later, he was shifted to the ICU on June 6 and was put on life support on June 18.
 
He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.



