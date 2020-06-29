1.5 lakh marooned in Kurigram as flood situation worsens





The water level in the Brahmaputra and Dharla rivers swelled further as of Monday morning, leaving around 1.5 lakh people marooned in the district.

Officials at Bangladesh Water Development Board said the Brahmaputra was flowing 77cm above its danger level at Chilmari point while 64 cm above at Nun Khawa point.





The water level at the Dharla went up 76cm above its red mark at Kurigram Bridge Point in the morning.





The water levels in16 other rivers of the district are also in spate, sending 50 unions under water and leaving 1.5 lakh people marooned, the sources said.

Locals said floodwaters entered the villages located in the vicinty of the Brahmaputra submerging croplands, they said.





Sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) said crops on 1,692 hectares of lands have been inundated by the floods.

Deputy Commissioner of the district Mohammad Rezaul Karim said 302 MT of rice has been allocated for the flood victims in addition to Tk 38.68 lakh.

