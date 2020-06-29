I’m well but not tested negative: Mashrafe





Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza ruled out a rumour regarding being to be negative in coronavirus test. He confirmed that he is doing well but not tested negative yet.





Mashrafe is tested positive for coronavirus on June 20. Since then, he has been taking treatment at his home in Dhaka. His condition is well.





“A news is spread in some media and social networks that I’m tested negative for COVID-19. It’s not true at all. I’m not retested again. I hope to test against after 14 days,” Mashrafe wrote in his social media handle.





“By the wish of Almighty and your prayers, I am well. I have been taking the necessary treatment at home. There are no health issues. I pray for me and for all those affected across the country. Everyone be careful and well. We will continue to fight together,” he added.





Along with Masrhafe, his younger brother Morsalin Bin Mortaza is also tested positive, and both of them are doing well as Morsalin told UNB on June 27.





Not just Mashrafe, Bangladesh cricket fraternity is also shocked as Tamim Iqbal’s elder brother and former Bangladesh opener Nafis Iqbal and left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam Apu is also affected by the novel coronavirus. However, all of them are doing well.

