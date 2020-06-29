Coronavirus in Bangladesh: 7,48,034 tests conducted, confirmed cases now 1,41,801





A total of 1,41,801 in 7,48,034 coronavirus tests carried out in Bangladesh have turned out to be positive.





The health authorities have confirmed 4014 cases after testing 17,837 samples in the span of 24 hours until Monday.





Since March 18, the government said 1783 people have died of COVID-19.





In the last 24 hours, 45 people died from the highly contagious disease.





Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin.





Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The number of cases has spiked in recent weeks.





Global coronavirus situation





The confirmed global Covid-19 cases surpassed 10 million with over 500,000 fatalities as of Monday morning.





Besides, over 5 million people have made recovery from the coronavirus, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University (JHU).





The worst-hit US has recorded 2,548,143 confirmed cases with a death toll of 125,799.





Brazil has come up to the second position with 1,344,143 confirmed cases and 57,662 deaths.





Russia has counted the third highest Covid-19 cases - 633,563, after the US and Brazil with 9,060 fatalities.





Meanwhile, India has taken the fourth position with 528,859 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The country has so far reported 16,095 deaths.





The UK has the third-highest death toll with 43,643, followed by Italy with 34,738, France 29,781 and Spain 28,343, according to the JHU data.





Chinese health authorities said on Monday that they received reports of 12 newly confirmed Covid-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, including seven domestically transmitted cases and five imported ones.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year.





The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

Leave Your Comments