WFP, Australian High Commission hand over medical supplies to DGHS





The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the Australian High Commission on Monday jointly handed over some medical supplies to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The equipment, comprising 150,000 goggles, 80,892 N95 respirator masks and 65,000 face shields, was funded by the Australian Government and will be used in the COVID-19 response.

“The Australian High Commission appreciates the dedication of frontline health workers and the challenges they face. We are delighted that, through WFP, we have been able to support the Bangladesh Government in the fight against COVID-19,” said the Australian High Commissioner, Jeremy Bruer.

To date, Bangladesh has recorded a total of 137787 number COVID-19 cases, including more than 1,170 doctors, 1,120 nurses and 200 health technologists.

“This equipment comes at a critical time, especially as the number of COVID-19 is seeing new height in Bangladesh. We want to thank the Australian Government and WFP for their continued support,” said Prof Dr Abul Kalam Azad, Director General, DGHS.

Richard Ragan, WFP Representative and Country Director in Bangladesh said health workers are at the frontline of the COVID-19 outbreak response.

"They need the right supplies to keep themselves safe and perform their jobs effectively."

In addition to providing food assistance to vulnerable families, WFP is providing the Government of Bangladesh with logistic support to curb the spread of the virus.

Leave Your Comments