Light to moderate rain likely over country









Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Monday forecast that rain may occur at different parts of the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9 am.





“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers, accompanied by temporary gusty wind, is likely to occur at most places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet divisions, and at many places over Chattogram division with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at some places over the country,” said a met office bulletin issued in the morning.





Day temperature may fall slightly over western part of the country and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged, the bulletin said.





The highest temperature on Sunday was recorded 35 degrees Celsius in Jashore, while today’s minimum temperature was 23.6 degree Celsius in Sylhet.

