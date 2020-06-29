Govt. imposes fees on COVID-19 tests









The government has fixed fees for COVID-19 tests at the government run-facilities to avert unnecessary testing.





Health Service Division under Health and Family Welfare Ministry yesterday issued a circular in this regard.





According to the circular, Taka 500 has been fixed for each sample, which is collected from home while Taka 200 will have to be paid if sample is given to dedicated test booths or government hospitals.





“As the test was being done free of cost till now, many people took advantage of it without even having any symptom,” the circular reads.





“The government took the decision to avoid unnecessary tests. The order will be effective soon “, the circular further said.





The order for imposing charges will be applicable for all government run-testing facilities or hospitals, it added.









