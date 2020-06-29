7-member body formed over launch capsize in Buriganga









The government today formed a seven-member probe-body hours after a launch capsized near the Farashganj ghat of Buriganga River this morning with so far 25 dead bodies recovered.





The Shipping Ministry issued an office order forming the committee with the ministry’s joint secretary (development) Md Rafiqul Islam Khan as convener and Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) director Md Rafiqul Islam as member secretary.





The committee will have to submit a report containing reasons behind the accident, liable individuals or agency and specific recommendations on what to do to avoid such incident in the coming days to the ministry within next seven working days.





