Use of masks and proper waste management help to fight with corona pandemic

Why the number of coronavirus positives is increasing day by day in our country is because many of us are still not aware of the use of masks and also the waste management is not appropriate in hospital as well as City Corporation and municipalities.





From now on, Policy makers on use of mask and waste management should be stricter in this regard, formulate policies and, if necessary, ensure provision of penalties, including fines, but it must be done very quickly.







UCLPlastic Waste Innovation Hub, a UK-based research organization, has published a study on use of Mask, which indicate the potential environmental and climate-related effects, urging the public to wear reusable masks as a precaution against coronavirus.





Although the World Health Organization (WHO) initially discouraged the general public avoids wearing masks because of shortage of masks for doctors or nurses, the World Health Organization (WHO) is now advising the general public to wear masks, while governments in almost every country are urging their citizens to wear them when they go out.





Although most Europeans, including those in the UK, do not wear masks, the study found that hygiene and social distance in communications, workplaces, hospitals and densely populated areas are strictly adhered to, and the death march is getting longer due to less awarenessabout use of masks, though they have advanced and modern health systems.





The use of masks in Bangladesh is similar to that in the developed world - many are not aware of theuse of masks in rural areas, even in urban areas that have already been identified as hotspots.





It is seen that the shopkeepers, especially in the fish market and KachaBazar, are not always using the mask in front of public. Talking to some shopkeepers about this, it is known that for a long time they stopped using the mask, so sometimes they try to open the mask and take a deep breath. Besides, the condition of rickshaw puller and CNG drivers is similar.





One of the reasons why the number of corona positives is increasing day by day in our country is because many of us are still not aware of the use of masks and also the waste management system. From now on, policy makers on use of mask and waste management should be more stringent in this regard and ensure penalties, including fines, if necessary, but it must be done very quickly.







Reusable masks and scarves made from medical-grade fabrics or non-medical grade fabrics or any good quality fabrics especially cotton fabrics can be easily made. Although these temporary masks are unsuitable for healthcare professionals, studies have shown that covid-19 prevention is moderately effective in preventing infection among other people.