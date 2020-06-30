What Dhaka is talking about





Bangladeshi fast bowler Taskin Ahemed posted a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received 50k reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Best wishes" Fahad Khan, fb









Popular Bangladeshi actress, model and producer Jaya Ahsan posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Beautiful" AF Mohammad, fb





Facebook user S R Hossainposted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Amazing" Affifa Noor Fatemma, fb









Popular Bangladeshi tvactor Tawsif Mahbub sheared a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Nice" Priyo Tumimoy, fb





Leave Your Comments