'Mobile courts to ensure health guidelines at cattle markets'

Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh



Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Monday said mobile court drives will be conducted to ensure proper maintenance of health guidelines at the cattle markets ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.







"There's no scope to take Covid-19 lightly. Those who will go to the cattle market will have to use mask and hand gloves and maintain social distancing," he said at a meeting over the preparation of cattle markets at Nagar Bhaban in the city. He urged people to be aware of Covid-19 while celebrating Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest festival of the Muslims, reports UNB.







Mentioning that people over the age of 60 are at higher risk of Covid-19 infection, Taposh requested people of this particular age group to avoid cattle markets.







Chief Executive Officer of DSCC Shah Mohammad Emdadul Haque, Chief Waste Management Officer Air Commodore Mohamamd Badrul Amin and Chief Health Officer Brigadier General Sharif Ahmed were present at the meeting.







This year, permanent and makeshift markets of sacrificial animals will be arranged maintaining the health guidelines and social distancing rules, said Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Md Tajul Islam while attending an online meeting over animal market on Thursday.







"Wearing masks will be compulsory for buyers and sellers, disinfectants will be sprayed and there should be facility to wash hands frequently," he said. For overall security, adequate number of magistrates and law enforcers will be deployed, the minister said.









Leave Your Comments